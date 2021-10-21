Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Misses Q3 EPS by 75c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO