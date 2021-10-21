CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Misses Q3 EPS by 75c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $396.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $449.29 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PACCAR (PCAR) Misses Q3 EPS by 16c

PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.08, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PACCAR (PCAR) click here.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalu#Kaiser Aluminum#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Flexsteel (FLXS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.48

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Misses Q3 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.92, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $287.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $312.01 million. “While lumber prices declined in...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HomeStreet (HMST) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.80

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Newmarket (NEU) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c; Lowers Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.41 million versus the consensus estimate of $121.43 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c, Revenue Misses, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported Q3 EPS of $2.21, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $1.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q3 EPS by 52c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) reported Q3 EPS of $1.38, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.32 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.3 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) click here.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy