Cohen & Steers (CNS) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cohen & Steers (CNS) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

StreetInsider.com 5 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPS (UPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c; Raises Outlook

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Simmons First National...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American Campus Communities (ACC) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $228.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $214.53 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

O-I Glass (OI) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c, Offers Q4 Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. For earnings history and earnings-related data on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Trims FY Revenue Guidance

Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Flexsteel (FLXS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.48

Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HomeStreet (HMST) click here.
STOCKS

