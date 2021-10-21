RLI Corp. (RLI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.1 billion.
Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million. For earnings history...
Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BancorpSouth (BXS) click here.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 revenue of $262.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 EPS of $2.35, versus the consensus of $1.95. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 revenue of $810...
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $19.25 billion.
AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, versus $0.65 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) click here.
American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $228.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $214.53 million.
Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 29, 2021, with...
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $396.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $449.29 million.
