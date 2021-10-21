CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

IBM (IBM) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenue Misses

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported Q3 EPS of $2.52, $0.02 better than the analyst...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) reported Q3 EPS of $1.38, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.32 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.3 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Flexsteel (FLXS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.48

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c, Revenue Misses, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported Q3 EPS of $2.21, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $1.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Trims FY Revenue Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q3 Revenue Tops Consensus

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 revenue of $262.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 EPS of $2.35, versus the consensus of $1.95. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 revenue of $810...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

PulteGroup (PHM) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) reported Q3 EPS of $1.82, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $396.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $449.29 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Universal Health (UHS) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Health (NYSE: UHS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.67, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy