IBM (IBM) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenue Misses

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) reported Q3 EPS of $1.38, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.32 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.3 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $19.25 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported Q3 EPS of $2.21, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $1.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 revenue of $262.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 EPS of $2.35, versus the consensus of $1.95. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 revenue of $810...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) reported Q3 EPS of $1.82, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $396.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $449.29 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Health (NYSE: UHS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.67, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 billion.
Comments / 0