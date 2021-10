Is your mind playing tricks on you when it comes to investing?. It’s no secret that everyone should be investing for the future. Even if you’re extremely risk-averse, investing your savings in stable investments like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or bonds will likely yield significantly higher returns than stashing your money away in a bank account. But there are risks to investing that don’t just stem from natural market fluctuations. A recent study by Charles Schwab revealed that over the past year, advisors have noticed an uptick in behavioral biases when it comes to their clients’ investment strategies. There are, then, psychological underpinnings to your investment pitfalls.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO