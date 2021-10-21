Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Misses Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) reported Q3 EPS of $1.82, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.1 billion.
Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.92, $0.26 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $287.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $312.01 million. "While lumber prices declined in...
Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $19.25 billion.
Universal Health (NYSE: UHS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.67, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 billion.
Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Newmarket (NEU) click here.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.41 million versus the consensus estimate of $121.43 million.
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.08, $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PACCAR (PCAR) click here.
Hubbell Inc. (NYSE: HUBB) reported Q3 EPS of $2.24, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.21 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. GUIDANCE:. Hubbell Inc. sees...
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported Q3 EPS of $2.21, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $1.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion.
