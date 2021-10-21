Banner Corp. (BANR) Tops Q3 EPS by 29c

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BancorpSouth (BXS) click here.
Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HomeStreet (HMST) click here.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.1 billion.
American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $228.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $214.53 million.
Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)...
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 revenue of $262.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 EPS of $2.35, versus the consensus of $1.95. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 revenue of $810...
HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. For earnings history and earnings-related data on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) click here.
O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $19.25 billion.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
