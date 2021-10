Saints injury news in this video is around WR Michael Thomas & K Wil Lutz because they are eligible to return to action for the Saints this week, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen for Thomas. Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas is still a couple of weeks away from returning to action. Thomas had ankle surgery in July and his decision to wait until that point caused some animosity between him and the Saints. Chat Sports’ Mitchell Renz breaks down the latest Saints news and rumors from today. New Orleans Saints rumors via Chat Sports right here on our Saints YouTube channel - https://www.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO