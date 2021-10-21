Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, versus $0.65 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) click here.
Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.95, versus $1.83 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $547.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported Q3 EPS of $2.21, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $1.97. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. For earnings history and earnings-related data on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) click here.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amkor Technology sees...
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $586.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:. Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to...
TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577 million versus the consensus estimate of $570.85 million.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) click here.
Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $396.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $449.29 million.
Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
FLXN - Free Report) will provide updates on revenues from Zilretta and its other pipeline developments when it reports third-quarter 2021 results. The company’s earnings history has been mixed so far with its bottom line beating estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missing the same on the other two occasions, delivering an earnings beat of 0.68%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Flexion reported an earnings surprise of 12.00%.
