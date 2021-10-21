CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the Keystone School District

By John Colantonio and 38 others
Clarion News
 5 days ago

To the school board and residents of the Keystone School District:. We the undersigned are residents, former residents, employees, students of the Keystone School District who over the years have come to love the district and the greater Knox community. We are deeply concerned about the recent protests regarding...

Clarion News

Lepore speaks on student resiliency

PITTSBURGH Dr. Mark Lepore, director of the graduate clinical mental health counseling program at Clarion University, will be a keynote speaker for the National Association of Pupil Services Administrators program from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Pittsburgh (this may change to online if there is a change in COVID-19 protocols).
CLARION, PA
Clarion News

Mask mandate in effect at Keystone

CLARION - Students, faculty and staff at Keystone School District returned to classes Tuesday under direction to comply with a state Department of Health mandate requiring face masks in all district buildings. The enforcement of the mandate came the morning after school board president John Slagle called for another delay...
CLARION, PA
Clarion News

The positives at Keystone

The Keystone School Board has been taking a verbal beating from a group of parents in the district over the enforcement of a state Department of Health mandate requiring face masks in schools. I'm not going to get into that debate. There are many good, caring people on both sides...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
eriereader.com

Keystone Nonprofit Conference

This year will be the 20th celebration of The Nonprofit Partnership's annual conference. When Nonprofit Day was started, it was a small collection of local nonprofit professionals meeting for a few hours of learning. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our annual conference, we want the event to truly reflect how it has evolved and what it represents. The pandemic took the conference away from us in 2020 but in 2019 the day had expanded to include 444 attendees, 28 sessions, 48 exhibitors and sponsors, and much more. It has become the premiere regional conference for nonprofit learning, networking and growth. As it continues to grow, we wanted a name that truly reflected its impact on the sector. Keystone is the nickname of Pennsylvania where the conference occurs and from where many of our attendees hail. More importantly, the definition of keystone is "the central principle or part of a policy, system, etc., on which all else depends" or more literally "a central stone at the summit of an arch, locking the whole together." That is the nonprofit sector. Nonprofits hold our communities together. The nonprofit sector is the sector within our American system on which all else depends. Without it, our social safety net no longer exists. Without the sector, things like education, the arts, environmental stewardship, and so many other vital things cannot survive much less thrive. The Keystone Nonprofit Conference is our new name and is a reflection of what our nonprofit sector means to our community. The Nonprofit Partnership's 20th annual conference will take place on October 25 and 26, 2021, both online and in person at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, PA.
ERIE, PA
Clarion News

Endowment rules flummox C-L board

Hearts are in the right place in regard to the Clarion-Limestone School Board and what to do with the Betty Willison Scholarship account, but unfortunately for the board, the laws are quite stringent when it comes to how to invest the principle. According to C-L School Board President Nathaniel Parker,...
CLARION, PA
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
