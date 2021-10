The Checkers made a pair of transactions this afternoon, assigning forward Ryan Lohin to the ECHL’s Allen Americans and recalling goaltender Antoine Bibeau. Lohin, who is on an AHL contract with Charlotte, did not dress for either of the Checkers first two games this season. With that departure, along with the addition of Kole Lind from Seattle yesterday, the Checkers currently have 15 forwards on their roster heading into the home-opening weekend.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO