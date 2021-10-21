CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox, PA

In the presence of God 1021

By Kathleen Fye
Clarion News
 5 days ago

We are all in the presence of God and have been forever. In Ephesians 1:4 (NEV), "In Christ he chose us before the world was founded to be dedicated to be without blemish in his sight, to be full of love" We are all traveling the same narrow road...

www.theclarionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
RELIGION
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, PA
City
Knox, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

In the beginning God

Read Genesis 1:1-31 “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1) First, the creator: No scientist or historian can improve upon, “In the beginning God … .” This simple statement refutes the atheist, who says there is no God; the agnostic, who claims we cannot know God; the polytheist who worships many gods; the pantheist, who says “all nature is God;” the materialist, who claims matter is eternal and not created; and the fatalist, who teaches there is no divine plan behind creation and history. God’s personality is seen in this chapter, for he speaks, sees, names, and blesses.
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

Seek God first

At every turn we are seeing struggles in our lives. War, protests, shootings, murders, natural disasters, change in our climate and families are being torn apart. These events cause us to look around and scratch our heads. Yet, as Christians, I hope that we don’t spend too much time wondering...
RELIGION
kingstonthisweek.com

VALLEY PULPIT: Walking with God

I enjoy walking, especially in nice fall weather. It’s good exercise and provides an opportunity to think and pray. Listen to this quote on the benefits of walking. It is from that prolific writer, ‘Anonymous.’. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Jeremiah
Person
Jesus Christ
lexingtonleader.com

The Wrath and Love of God

About Jesus it is written, “. . . whoever does not obey the Son [Jesus] shall not see life, but the wrath of God remains on him” (John 3:36). Wrath of God? The phrase is uncomfortable. Jesus was...
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Call on God and He will answer

Gold is tested by putting it in a giant vat and heating the gold until it gets hot and all the impurities are burned off the gold. How do goldsmiths know when the gold is pure? When they can see their reflection in the gold. “I will bring the one-third...
RELIGION
yourokmulgee.com

God Knows Me

My, what a joy and thrill it is to know that the God of the heavens and earth knows me! It is a truth beyond human comprehension. He knows the color of my eyes, He has counted the hairs on my head, He even knows my thoughts and everything else about me. More astounding than this is that He still loves me. The Lord told Jeremiah, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee: before thou camest…
RELIGION
Advocate Messenger

Garbage in, garbage out/God in, God out

In the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus prays to understand the will of God regarding His death. When He is done praying He is ready for the arrest, the scourging, the torture, the crucifixion, the abandonment, and His death. It is believed when He cries out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me” (Matthew 27:46) It is believed at this moment He is taking on the sins of the world. Let us never underestimate the ugliness of sin, never underestimate how awful, horrible, devastating, and evil sin is in our lives. NEVER!
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Ephesians 1 4#The New England Bible#The Democratic Party
harlanenterprise.net

EARLEY: Garbage In – Garbage Out, God In – God Out

In the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus prays to understand the will of God regarding His death. When He is done praying He is ready for the arrest, the scourging, the torture, the crucifixion, the abandonment, and His death. It is believed when He cries out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me” (Matthew 27:46) It is believed at this moment He is taking on the sins of the world. Let us never underestimate the ugliness of sin, never underestimate how awful, horrible, devastating, and evil sin is in our lives. NEVER!
RELIGION
The Daily Sentinel

The mercy of God is very evident

How do we know that God’s mercy is very evident? Based upon Scripture, a significant clue is found in the numerous churches that are a part of the landscape. All too often people offer criticism that there are far too many churches. But, the truth of the matter is that the mercy of God is manifested in those visible sanctuaries that are dedicated to worship of the Lord.
RELIGION
Hammond Daily Star

God makes house calls

Good Morning, Hammond America... Seems like I’ve heard that before. Have you ever had a sign that you needed to do something? Well, I dreamed last night that I had written something for the Daily Star that was positively brilliant. Woke up thinking, Hot dang, that was good. Problem is I don’t have a clue what I wrote. Maybe it will come back in another dream. Anyway, I took it as a sign so here goes.
HAMMOND, LA
Laurinburg Exchange

Have hope and faith in God

To recite the lyrics of the immensely talented Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn:. “In a slow ride in a hearse. “Yeah, this can’t be (no, this can’t be), no, this can’t be (no, this can’t be) “No, this can’t be all there is. “Lord, I raise my hands. “Bow my...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy