In the presence of God 1021

In the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus prays to understand the will of God regarding His death. When He is done praying He is ready for the arrest, the scourging, the torture, the crucifixion, the abandonment, and His death. It is believed when He cries out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me” (Matthew 27:46) It is believed at this moment He is taking on the sins of the world. Let us never underestimate the ugliness of sin, never underestimate how awful, horrible, devastating, and evil sin is in our lives. NEVER!

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO