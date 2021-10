The County of Santa Barbara Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through United Way of Santa Barbara County, is now accepting applications. The program is open to Santa Barbara County tenant-households with an annual income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), who have experienced a loss of income due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing a risk of homelessness or housing instability. Qualified applicants may apply for rent and utility debt dating back to March 2020. To apply, go to at www.unitedwaysb.org/rent. To check the status of an application already submitted to United Way, tenants or landlords may call 805-965-8591.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO