CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to new Mastodon song, “Sickle and Peace”

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastodon has released a new song called “Sickle and Peace,” a track from the band’s upcoming album, Hushed and Grim. The six-minute tune is a...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
q106fm.com

Listen to new Damon Albarn solo song, “The Tower of Montevideo”

Damon Albarn has released a new song called “The Tower of Montevideo,” a cut off his upcoming solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman wrote the track about the Palacio Salvo in Uruguay and the surrounding area, which Albarn describes as “familiar and utterly otherworldly.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mastodon – “Sickle And Peace”

Mastodon are releasing a new album, Hushed And Grim, at the end of next week. The band has shared “Pushing The Tides” and “Teardrinker” from it so far, and today they’re back with one more single, the busy and howling “Sickle And Peace.” Check it out below. Hushed And Grim...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Anjimile Signs to 4AD, Shares New Song “Stranger”: Listen

Anjimile has signed to 4AD. His first new single for the label, “Stranger,” is out today. Give it a listen below. “‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity,” Anjimile said in a statement. “I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and It’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. ‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes—especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice—it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Liv.e Shares New Song “Bout It”: Listen

Dallas-born singer/songwriter Liv.e has shared the new single “Bout It,” produced by Mndsgn. The song follows her 2020 debut Couldn’t Wait to Tell You and the companion CWTTY+ EP. Listen to “Bout It” and watch Liv.e’s Colors performance of the track below. Tonight, Liv.e embarks on her co-headlining tour with...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Guitar World Magazine

Mastodon reveals atmospheric, time signature-skipping new single, Sickle and Peace

Mastodon have shared the third single from their upcoming studio effort Hushed and Grim, the eerily atmospheric Sickle and Peace. Hushed and Grim will be the Grammy Award-winning quartet’s eighth studio album and their first in four years – aside from 2020’s compilation effort – following 2017’s Emperor of the Sand.
MUSIC
98online.com

Listen to new Jerry Cantrell solo track, “Siren Song”

Alice in Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell has shared another preview off his upcoming solo album, Brighten. The latest cut is titled “Siren Song,” and you can download it now via digital outlets. It’s the third track to be released from Brighten, following the lead single “Atone” and the title track. Brighten,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Mastodon Share Bewitching New Track “Sickle And Peace” From Forthcoming Album Hushed And Grim

American heavy metal band Mastodon recently released a new track from their upcoming album Hushed and Grim. The song “Sickle and Peace“, fitting with the name of the album is indeed very grim. Opening up with a echoing, mythical siren sounding lullaby we hear the main lines of the song “Death comes with him and brings sickle and peace”. Right after we hear the distinctive guitars and droning voice of Troy Sanders extending every line creating a spooky sound that also allows listeners to ruminate on the meaning. The drumming of Brann Dailor brings a jazzier feel to the song, with many seemingly random assortments of drums scattered throughout the background. Dailor also contributes his vocals to the chorus, providing a break with a younger sounding voice from the heavy voice of Sanders. A guitar solo from Brent Hinds interrupts the song around the 4 minute mark and displays Brent’s skillful mastery of the instrument and also leaves a slightly unsettling effect that fits with the themes of death and unknown.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

U.S. Girls Sample Glenn Gould on New Song “Good Kinda High”: Listen

U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy has released a new song called “Good Kinda High” that samples the late pianist Glenn Gould’s performances of two movements from Johann Sebastian Bach’s English Suites. The new song is on the deluxe edition of Uninvited Guests, a collaborative project featuring contemporary artists’ new reinterpretations of Gould’s work. Listen to “Good Kinda High” below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle#Abc Audio#U S#Digital#Hushed And Grim
illinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to new WALK THE MOON song, “Rise Up”

WALK THE MOON has premiered a new song called “Rise Up,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, HEIGHTS. “‘Rise Up’ arose partly out of a long sleepless night alone in the studio, stacking vocals on vocals until the track sounded like something off of Queen‘s A Day at the Races,” says vocalist Nicholas Petricca. “The song is about how nobody’s perfect and perseverance is universal, and I guess I needed a thousand singing voices to really get that across.”
SANTA CLARA, CA
NME

Listen to Sea Girls’ soaring new song ‘Again Again’

Sea Girls have shared their new track ‘Again Again’ from their anticipated forthcoming album ‘Homesick’. The song is the second to be released following their recent single ‘Sick’. You can listen to it below. “‘Again Again’ is about trying to personify the intensity and rush of life’s excesses,” said frontman...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wfpk.org

listen hear! song of the day: Band of Horses announce upcoming album with new song “Crutch”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. It’s been over five years since Band of Horses released their last record. So it came as great news that they will drop their new album, Things Are Great, on January 21. We get the first taste with the lead single release “Crutch.” It’s a guitar-driven pop tune that is both deeply personal and hopeful. It’s the classic Band of Horses sound that we love. It feels like the return of a long lost friend.
MUSIC
warm1069.com

Christmas in October: Listen to new songs by Kelly Clarkson & Steve Perry

October is close enough to December that the avalanche of Christmas music is already starting. Kelly Clarkson‘s new holiday album …When Christmas Comes Around is out today, while former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a new track from his album The Season, due out in early November. Kelly’s album...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Smile and Robyn Share New Song “Call My Name”: Listen

Smile—the side project from Joakim Åhlund and Peter Bjorn and John’s Björn Yttling—have shared the visualizer for their new single with Robyn, “Call My Name.” It’s the latest offering from Smile’s forthcoming LP Phantom Island, which is due out November 19 (via Chimp Limbs/Ingrid). Check out “Call My Name” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier Shares New Song “New Moon”: Listen

Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab has shared her first new solo song since 2017. “New Moon” is going to appear on Sadier’s next album, which will be released next year via Duophonic Super 45s and Drag City, according to a press release. Watch the “New Moon” video, directed by Sadier and Tanya Small, below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy