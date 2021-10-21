CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is 102121

By Sarah Bellum
Clarion News
 5 days ago

Today, Oct. 21, is National Witch Hazel Day. Since the late...

www.theclarionnews.com

#Personal Care
Clarion News

Dangling my toes in ALF

After 38 years of living in the midst of the Autumn Leaf Festival, this year I celebrated it from a distance (OK, three blocks, but still a distance). When you live in the middle of ALF you are confronted with a decision: fight it or enjoy it.For the first couple of years, I responded with the former and for the last 36 I chose the latter.
CLARION, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Clarion News

Food bag distribution set 102121

CLARION The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags to area residents from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at the church while supplies last. The church is located at 709 Wood Street in Clarion. This month's food bags will feature ground beef, chicken, cheese, eggs, fresh apples,...
CLARION, PA
SPY

The 15 Best Tattoo Soaps to Keep Your Ink Looking Fresh

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Paws Toasty This Winter

With temperatures starting to fall, you’ll likely be switching from your summer wardrobe to your winter one soon, if you haven’t already done so. Say goodbye to shorts and tees and pull out your favorite winter warmers, such as scarves, gloves and blankets. When it comes to keeping your central core warm, layering up on t-shirts, sweaters and even socks is a feasible idea. However, try this approach with gloves and it’s not long before you lose functionality, especially if you’re looking to use a smartphone or grab onto a steering wheel. That’s why we suggest keeping your hands warm...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Are the Best Sleeper Sofas for Any Space

Space, more often than not, comes at a premium. Homes and apartments only have so much real estate to fit furniture in, so finding a way to make the most of it is paramount when creating a homely and functional place to live. Reasons like this are why having a piece of furniture that can offer double-duty makes so much sense. Enter: the best sleeper sofas. Sure, it is possible to sleep on any old couch, but it doesn’t feel right to make your guests sacrifice their backs, especially if you host family and friends regularly. With this in mind, why...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Clarion News

Alzheimer's walk raises $29,000

CLARION Clarion residents participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Walk to End Alzheimer's rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. Participants raised more than $29,000 to support the care, support and research...
CLARION, PA
The Independent

5 basic design principles for creating a beautiful modern home – whatever your budget

Having a beautiful home has never felt more important than during the past 18 months when we’ve been forced to spend more time inside our own four walls – and you may have longed to transform yours into a beautiful modern living space.But if a lack of know-how or limited finances held you back, it’s not too late to get started. For design guru Matt Gibberd insists it can be easy to create a gorgeous home without spending a fortune, just by implementing five simple design principles.“If you ask me, a Palladian villa, for example, has the same sensibility as...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Clarion News

TOPS 101121

CLARION The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Oct. 11, with 11 members weighing in. Added salt is the forbidden food for the week. Wendy Stohon was the best loser for the week of Oct. 11 and she received fruit and a rose. Lynn Smith...
CLARION, PA
The Independent

9 best pens to write with, from ballpoints to fountain pens

There are two types of people in the world – those who think a pen is just a pen and those who know that a pen is an instrument of such power that they are fanatically particular about what they write with. The enjoyment of writing with a pen you find brilliant is one of life’s simple pleasures, particularly in a world dominated by digital life.There is of course a certain amount of subjectivity when it comes to what makes a great pen – some people love those that create thin lines, others like the impact of a chunky felt...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

