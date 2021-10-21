CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Official: US at turning point in dealing with Myanmar crisis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States is at a turning point in deciding how to handle the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, weighing further political and economic steps to pressure the government to change its behavior, a senior U.S. official said Thursday. “The situation is getting worse inside Burma,...

