France LNG Shipping takes delivery of new LNGC

A significant step forward in ensuring a clean and pollution-free Baltic Sea. Press Release – The Estonian energy company Elenger has taken delivery of the first of Damen’s new class of Liquified Gas Carrier (LGC) 6000 LNG bunkering vessels. Named Optimus, the 100-metre vessel will carry up to 6,000m³ of LNG in two type-C tanks at -163° C. The vessel was delivered in the port of Rotterdam and will be the first LNG bunkering vessel in the Gulf of Finland, serving both LNG powered vessels and smaller shoreside customers. Its introduction is expected to accelerate the wider adoption of LNG as a cleaner alternative fuel in the Baltic Sea by providing a mobile and efficient ship-to-ship distribution service for the first time.

