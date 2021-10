When it comes to efforts to increase gender-neutral options at retailers, toy stores have come into play. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law into effect Saturday mandating that larger retailers offer gender-neutral toy aisles, the latest in a string of liberal measures passed into law in the state. Under Assembly Bill 1084 , department stores that have 500 employees or more are required to have devoted gender-neutral aisles for children's toys by 2024, according to multiple outlets. Retail stores that fail to comply with the mandate risk being penalized with $250 fines for initial violations and $500 fines for all subsequent violations, according to the bill.

