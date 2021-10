London is undoubtedly one of Europe’s (and the world’s) most popular tourist destinations. Is there anything not to love about London? This magical cosmopolitan city attracts millions of visitors each year and is known for its cultural diversity, architectural wonders, plethora of historical sites, gorgeous gardens and, of course, the Queen’s home at Buckingham Palace. Clearly there is much to behold in England’s expansive royal capital, for tourists and locals alike. So, if you happen to be planning a short trip to London, this article is for you. From delicious eateries to one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities, unique shopping experiences, and famous museums, here are a few great ideas for things to do during a weekend in London town.

