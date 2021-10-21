CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Fatty acid synthase (FASN) regulates the mitochondrial priming of cancer cells

By Barbara Schroeder
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInhibitors of the lipogenic enzyme fatty acid synthase (FASN) have attracted much attention in the last decade as potential targeted cancer therapies. However, little is known about the molecular determinants of cancer cell sensitivity to FASN inhibitors (FASNis), which is a major roadblock to their therapeutic application. Here, we find that...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Cofilin1 oxidation links oxidative distress to mitochondrial demise and neuronal cell death

Many cell death pathways, including apoptosis, regulated necrosis, and ferroptosis, are relevant for neuronal cell death and share common mechanisms such as the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and mitochondrial damage. Here, we present the role of the actin-regulating protein cofilin1 in regulating mitochondrial pathways in oxidative neuronal death. Cofilin1 deletion in neuronal HT22 cells exerted increased mitochondrial resilience, assessed by quantification of mitochondrial ROS production, mitochondrial membrane potential, and ATP levels. Further, cofilin1-deficient cells met their energy demand through enhanced glycolysis, whereas control cells were metabolically impaired when challenged by ferroptosis. Further, cofilin1 was confirmed as a key player in glutamate-mediated excitotoxicity and associated mitochondrial damage in primary cortical neurons. Using isolated mitochondria and recombinant cofilin1, we provide a further link to toxicity-related mitochondrial impairment mediated by oxidized cofilin1. Our data revealed that the detrimental impact of cofilin1 on mitochondria depends on the oxidation of cysteine residues at positions 139 and 147. Overall, our findings show that cofilin1 acts as a redox sensor in oxidative cell death pathways of ferroptosis, and also promotes glutamate excitotoxicity. Protective effects by cofilin1 inhibition are particularly attributed to preserved mitochondrial integrity and function. Thus, interfering with the oxidation and pathological activation of cofilin1 may offer an effective therapeutic strategy in neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
Nature.com

The FOXM1/RNF26/p57 axis regulates the cell cycle to promote the aggressiveness of bladder cancer

Bladder cancer is one of the most lethal cancers in the world. Despite the continuous development of medical technologies and therapeutic strategies, the overall survival rate of bladder cancer has not changed significantly. Targeted therapy is a new promising method for bladder cancer treatment. Thus, an in-depth study of the molecular mechanism of the occurrence and development of bladder cancer is urgently needed to identify novel therapeutic candidates for bladder cancer. Here, bioinformatics analysis demonstrated that RNF26 was one of the risk factors for bladder cancer. Then, we showed that RNF26 is abnormally upregulated in bladder cancer cells and tissues and that higher RNF26 expression is an unfavorable prognostic factor for bladder cancer. Moreover, we found that RNF26 promotes bladder cancer progression. In addition, we showed that RNF26 expression is promoted by FOXM1 at the transcriptional level through MuvB complex. The upregulated RNF26 in turn degrades p57 (CDKN1C) to regulate the cell cycle process. Collectively, we uncovered a novel FOXM1/RNF26/p57 axis that modulates the cell cycle process and enhances the progression of bladder cancer. Thus, the FOXM1/RNF26/p57 signaling axis could be a candidate target for the treatment of bladder cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Fasn#Puma#Noxa#Nadph#Navitoclax#Venetoclax
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondrial genome and its regulator TFAM modulates head and neck tumourigenesis through intracellular metabolic reprogramming and activation of oncogenic effectors

Mitochondrial transcriptional factor A (TFAM) acts as a key regulatory to control mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA); the impact of TFAM and mtDNA in modulating carcinogenesis is controversial. Current study aims to define TFAM mediated regulations in head and neck cancer (HNC). Multifaceted analyses in HNC cells genetically manipulated for TFAM were performed. Clinical associations of TFAM and mtDNA encoded Electron Transport Chain (ETC) genes in regulating HNC tumourigenesis were also examined in HNC specimens. At cellular level, TFAM silencing led to an enhanced cell growth, motility and chemoresistance whereas enforced TFAM expression significantly reversed these phenotypic changes. These TFAM mediated cellular changes resulted from (1) metabolic reprogramming by directing metabolism towards aerobic glycolysis, based on the detection of less respiratory capacity in accompany with greater lactate production; and/or (2) enhanced ERK1/2-Akt-mTORC-S6 signalling activity in response to TFAM induced mtDNA perturbance. Clinical impacts of TFAM and mtDNA were further defined in carcinogen-induced mouse tongue cancer and clinical human HNC tissues; as the results showed that TFAM and mtDNA expression were significantly dropped in tumour compared with their normal counterparts and negatively correlated with disease progression. Collectively, our data uncovered a tumour-suppressing role of TFAM and mtDNA in determining HNC oncogenicity and potentially paved the way for development of TFAM/mtDNA based scheme for HNC diagnosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Characteristics and outcome of acute myeloid leukemia with uncommon retinoic acid receptor-alpha (RARA) fusion variants

Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) is characterized by the reciprocal balanced translocation t(15;17)(q24.1;q21.2), which fuses the promyelocytic leukemia (PML) and retinoic acid receptor-Î± (RARA) genes, responsible for inhibition of cellular differentiation and proliferation of undifferentiated elements [1]. RARA can be fused to partners other than PML in rare cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), presenting with features suggestive of APL. At least 14 variant translocations have been identified, including ZBTB16-RARA [2], the most frequent one, followed by NPM-RARA [2], NuMA-RARA [3], STAT5B-RARA [3], PRKAR1A-RARA [3], BCOR-RARA [3], FIP1L1-RARA [3], OBFC2A-RARA [4], GTF2I-RARA [5], and the more recent IRF2BP2-RARA [6], FNDC3B-RARA [7], TBLR1/RARA [8], STAT3/RARA [9], and NUP98/RARA [10].
CANCER
Nature.com

TM7SF2 regulates cell proliferation and apoptosis by activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer

Transmembrane 7 superfamily member 2 (TM7SF2) coding an enzyme involved in cholesterol metabolism has been found to be differentially expressed in kinds of tissues. Nevertheless, the role of TM7SF2 in the regulation of growth and progression among various cancers is unclear. In this study, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay, real-time RT-PCR and western blotting analysis were used to determine the TM7SF2 expression in cervical cancer tissues. Next, we used multiple methods to determine the ability of cell proliferation, migration, invasion, apoptosis, and cell cycle in cervical cancer cells after TM7SF2 modulation, such as CCK8 assay, colony formation assay, Transwell assay, wound healing assay, and flow cytometry. Our results revealed that upregulation of TM7SF2 facilitated cell proliferation and metastasis, suppressed cell apoptosis and prevented G0/G1 phase arrests in C33A and SiHa cells. Consistently, the opposite effects were observed after TM7SF2 knockout in cervical cancer cells. Further, we found that TM7SF2 participated in promoting tumorigenesis and progression via activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer, which can be partly reversed by Raf inhibitor LY3009120. Moreover, TM7SF2 overexpression contributed to enhancement of xenograft tumor growth in vivo. Our findings indicated that TM7SF2 plays a vital role in tumor promotion by involving in C-Raf/ERK activation. Therefore, TM7SF2 could serve as a therapeutic target in future cervical cancer treatment.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Mitochondrial matrix protein C14orf159 attenuates colorectal cancer metastasis by suppressing Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling

The mechanisms underlying metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC) remain unclear. C14orf159 is a mitochondrial matrix protein converting d-glutamate to 5-oxo-d-proline. Other metabolic functions of C14orf159, especially on mitochondrial metabolism, and its contribution to CRC metastasis, are not elucidated. Methods. Metabolome analysis by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, RNA-sequencing analysis, flow cytometry, migration...
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterizing non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors with and without in-hospital rehabilitation

This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

The new SRS/FSRT technique HyperArc for benign brain lesions: a dosimetric analysis

To evaluate the potential benefit of HyperArc (HA) fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (FSRT) for the benign brain lesion. Sixteen patients with a single deep-seated, centrally located benign brain lesion treated by CyberKnife (CK, G4 cone-based model) were enrolled. Treatment plans for HA with two different optimization algorithms (SRS NTO and ALDO) and coplanar RapidArc (RA) were generated for each patient to meet the corresponding treatment plan criteria. These four FSRT treatment plans were divided into two groups-the homogeneous delivery group (HA-SRS NTO and coplanar RA) and the inhomogeneous delivery group (HA-ALDO and cone-based CK)-to compare for dosimetric outcomes. For homogeneous delivery, the brain V5, V12, and V24 and the mean brainstem dose were significantly lower with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. The conformity index, high and intermediate dose spillage, and gradient radius were significantly better with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. For inhomogeneous delivery, the HA-ALDO exhibited superior PTV coverage levels to the cone-based CK plans. Almost all the doses delivered to organs at risk and dose distribution metrics were significantly better with the HA-ALDO plans than with the cone-based CK plans. Good dosimetric distribution makes HA an attractive FSRT technique for the treatment of benign brain lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The impact of physiological metabolite levels on serine uptake, synthesis and utilization in cancer cells

Serine is a non-essential amino acid that is critical for tumour proliferation and depletion of circulating serine results in reduced tumour growth and increased survival in various cancer models. While many cancer cells cultured in a standard tissue culture medium depend on exogenous serine for optimal growth, here we report that these cells are less sensitive to serine/glycine depletion in medium containing physiological levels of metabolites. The lower requirement for exogenous serine under these culture conditions reflects both increased de novo serine synthesis and the use of hypoxanthine (not present in the standard medium) to support purine synthesis. Limiting serine availability leads to increased uptake of extracellular hypoxanthine, sparing available serine for other pathways such as glutathione synthesis. Taken together these results improve our understanding of serine metabolism in physiologically relevant nutrient conditions and allow us to predict interventions that may enhance the therapeutic response to dietary serine/glycine limitation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Host methylation predicts SARS-CoV-2 infection and clinical outcome

Since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, most clinical testing has focused on RT-PCR1. Host epigenome manipulation post coronavirus infection2,3,4 suggests that DNA methylation signatures may differentiate patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection from uninfected individuals, and help predict COVID-19 disease severity, even at initial presentation. Methods. We customized Illumina's Infinium MethylationEPIC...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Habitat geometry in artificial microstructure affects bacterial and fungal growth, interactions, and substrate degradation

Microhabitat conditions determine the magnitude and speed of microbial processes but have been challenging to investigate. In this study we used microfluidic devices to determine the effect of the spatial distortion of a pore space on fungal and bacterial growth, interactions, and substrate degradation. The devices contained channels differing in bending angles and order. Sharper angles reduced fungal and bacterial biomass, especially when angles were repeated in the same direction. Substrate degradation was only decreased by sharperÂ angles when fungi and bacteria were grown together. Investigation at the cellular scale suggests that this was caused by fungal habitat modification, since hyphae branched in sharp and repeated turns, blocking the dispersal of bacteria and the substrate. Our results demonstrate how the geometry of microstructures can influence microbial activity. This can be transferable to soil pore spaces, where spatial occlusion and microbial feedback on microstructures is thought to explain organic matter stabilization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prognostic efficacy of the RTN1 gene in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Gene expression profiling has been vastly used to extract the genes that can predict the clinical outcome in patients with diverse cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). With the aid of bioinformatics and computational analysis on gene expression data, various prognostic gene signatures for DLBCL have been recently developed. The major drawback of the previous signatures is their inability to correctly predict survival in external data sets. In other words, they are not reproducible in other datasets. Hence, in this study, we sought to determine the gene(s) that can reproducibly and robustly predict survival in patients with DLBCL. Gene expression data were extracted from 7 datasets containing 1636 patients (GSE10846 [n"‰="‰420], GSE31312 [n"‰="‰470], GSE11318 [n"‰="‰203], GSE32918 [n"‰="‰172], GSE4475 [n"‰="‰123], GSE69051 [n"‰="‰157], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰91]). Genes significantly associated with overall survival were detected using the univariate Cox proportional hazards analysis with a P value"‰<"‰0.001 and a false discovery rate (FDR)"‰<"‰5%. Thereafter, significant genes common between all the datasets were extracted. Additionally, chromosomal aberrations in the corresponding region of the final common gene(s) were evaluated as copy number alterations using the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) data of 570 patients with DLBCL (GSE58718 [n"‰="‰242], GSE57277 [n"‰="‰148], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰180]). Our results indicated that reticulon family gene 1 (RTN1) was the only gene that met our rigorous pipeline criteria and associated with a favorable clinical outcome in all the datasets (P"‰<"‰0.001, FDR"‰<"‰5%). In the multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, this gene remained independent of the routine international prognostic index components (i.e., age, stage, lactate dehydrogenase level, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group [ECOG] performance status, and number of extranodal sites) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). Furthermore, no significant chromosomal aberration was found in the RTN1 genomic region (14q23.1: Start 59,595,976/End 59,870,966).
CANCER
Nature.com

Upregulating sirtuin 6 ameliorates glycolysis, EMT and distant metastasis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma with krÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 deficiency

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 (KLF10) is a tumor suppressor in multiple cancers. In a murine model of spontaneous pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC), additional KLF10 depletion accelerated distant metastasis. However, Klf10 knockout mice, which suffer from metabolic disorders, do not develop malignancy. The mechanisms of KLF10 in PDAC progression deserve further exploration. KLF10-depleted and KLF10-overexpressing PDAC cells were established to measure epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), glycolysis, and migration ability. A murine model was established to evaluate the benefit of genetic or pharmacological manipulation in KLF10-depleted PDAC cells (PDACshKLF10). Correlations of KLF10 deficiency with rapid metastasis, elevated EMT, and glycolysis were demonstrated in resected PDAC tissues, in vitro assays, and murine models. We identified sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) as an essential mediator of KLF10 that modulates EMT and glucose homeostasis. Overexpressing SIRT6 reversed the migratory and glycolytic phenotypes of PDACshKLF10 cells. Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated essential fatty acid, upregulated SIRT6 and prolonged the survival of mice injected with PDACshKLF10. Modulating HIF1Î± and NFÎºB revealed that EMT and glycolysis in PDAC cells were coordinately regulated upstream by KLF10/SIRT6 signaling. Our study demonstrated a novel KLF10/SIRT6 pathway that modulated EMT and glycolysis coordinately via NFÎºB and HIF1Î±. Activation of KLF10/SIRT6 signaling ameliorated the distant progression of PDAC.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy