Aurora has been ranked as one of the best cities in the country for trick-or-treating; and the City of Lights is preparing for another safe and fun Halloween this year. As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, the City of Aurora is hosting the second citywide Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive. Parents can bring children dressed in costumes -- and even decorate their vehicles -- to receive free special treat bags for every child in the vehicle.

6 DAYS AGO