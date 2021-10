Following a year of controversy surrounding remote learning and the role of School Resource Officers, the upcoming election of School Board representatives has taken on a new urgency. Fifteen candidates are vying for nine seats. Only three members of the current School Board are running for reelection: Meagan Alderton, Jacinta Greene and Michelle Rief. Three from each District will be elected to a three-year term. Voters within each district will vote for three candidates from that district. In district C, for example, all three candidates will serve on the school board.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO