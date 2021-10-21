CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K.I.S.S. on a Threat Model, Like it is Hot P.1

By Bogo
hackernoon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat modeling is a process by which potential threats, such as...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

hackernoon.com

Figthing the Bad Actors with Machine Learning: Startup Interview with Harsh Pandya, CEO Giant Oak

Harsh Pandya is CEO of a startup Gian Oak that builds machine learning software for intelligence, compliance, and security professionals. His product, GOST, is a trusted tool that enables businesses in any industry to screen and continuously monitor large sets of data and companies quickly and efficiently. He says his team is driven by the mission to make the world safer by building trusted, world-changing tools that reduce crime, fraud, and violence. He also says he's most excited about aspects of machine learning that enable increased performance while preserving privacy.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Data Visualization for Dummies: 3 Simple Charts with <70 Lines of Code

The most commonly used charts - line, bar, and pie charts - are used in data analysis and representation applications. I pick these charts for the most common use in most of the applications made for data analysis or representation. I did not use any framework, just HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. I recommend inspecting charts in the DOM to understand how D3 renders the elements. It takes around 70 lines of code to implement it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

How to Use Gitlab CI/CD to Build, Test and Deploy a Spring Boot Web App

In this article, we're going to be looking at how to use Gitlab CI/CD to build, test and deploy a Spring Boot web application to a server instance. We will be using Gitlab as our cloud Git repository in this article and we encourage you to [create an account] if you don't already have one. The application will create a simple Spring Boot application using [Spring Initializr] and then deploy it to the server. The endpoint will simply return a hello world string concatenated with the current timestamp: hello world.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S S#Threat Model
hackernoon.com

"Don’t Get Lost in the Metaverse: Follow the White Rabbit"

Metaverse is a set of digital objects and avatars, presented in code of virtual space as objects and actors, having their own digital identity and code, allowing them to interact. These objects can have representation in the real world, be owned and interacted with by people.
TECHNOLOGY

