In a day where both teams from Charlotte were playing in New York city it was the Charlotte Hornets that rose to the occasion, spoiling the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener 111-95. LameloBall and Miles Bridges kept the Hornets in the game and to the surprise of many, Ish Smith and Cody Martin closed Brooklyn out in the 4th quarter. Martin got under James 4PF Harden’s skin in the 4th quarter, drawing back-to-back charges. On a night where Terry Rozier didn’t play, Gordan Hayward and Kelly Oubre shooting 8-24 combined and Kevin Durant scoring 38 points, the Hornets found a way to win. Here are some observations:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO