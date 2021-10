New Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol got the gig of a lifetime, but it comes with a caveat. There is no honeymoon period. There is no “let’s let him find his way into the job, and hopefully in a couple of years, it’ll pay off.” The St. Louis Cardinals must win the National League Central in 2022. And frankly, if they don’t win the pennant, then they blew ’22. Everything sets up for the Cardinals to return to glory. Marmol must take them there.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO