Ali Abdelaziz believes Marvin Vettori will not only beat but finish Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC Vegas 41. Next Saturday night at the UFC Apex, Vettori is looking to get back into the win column after his decision loss to Israel Adesanya in June. Costa, meanwhile, has been off for over a year as he hasn’t competed since UFC 253 last September where he suffered a TKO loss to Adesanya. The fight is an intriguing one and many think it will be Vettori using his wrestling, yet for Abdelaziz, he says Vettori’s striking will turn Costa into a wrestler.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO