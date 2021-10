“The Last Emperor” just proved he’s still got some reign left in him. Fedor Emelianenko spent nearly a decade at the top of the sport as the number one heavyweight MMA fighter in the world, going 31-1-1 over the first nine years of his career. His second decade of fighting was less perfect but still impressive at 8-5. And now he’s started off the third decade 1-0 after knocking out Tim Johnson in 1:40 at Bellator 269 in Moscow, Russia (watch the highlights here).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO