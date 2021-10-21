ONC BOCES has the following va...

HIRING EVENT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28 REGISTERED NURSES LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANTS Chat with recruiters and hiring managers about opportunities for Rns, LPNs&CNAs at Mountainside Residential Care Center and Margaretville Hospital, both members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth). RN -Up to $15,000 Sign-on&Retention Bonus LPN "" Up to $6,000 Sign-on&Retention Bonus CNA- $4,000 Sign-on&Retention Bonus We offer an excellent working environment, a competitive salary and benefits package and retention bonuses paid after year one and year two. Reserve your spot today at HAHVhiringevent.org.
Comments / 0