ONC BOCES has the following va...

Daily Star
 5 days ago

ONC BOCES has the following vacancies: Purchasing Assistant...

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: More than 1,200 students look to Capital Region BOCES to earn marketable skills

More than 1,200 high school students from across the Capital Region are entering the world of skilled labor, video game design, nursing and more this week as classes start on Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School’s three campuses. The enrollment is among the highest BOCES has had in recent years and is expected to be a harbinger of things to come as BOCES opens a new Career and Technical School, Albany Campus next school year. (Photo provided)
ALBANY, NY
Daily Star

HIRING EVENT THURSDAY, OCTOBER...

HIRING EVENT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28 REGISTERED NURSES LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANTS Chat with recruiters and hiring managers about opportunities for Rns, LPNs&CNAs at Mountainside Residential Care Center and Margaretville Hospital, both members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth). RN -Up to $15,000 Sign-on&Retention Bonus LPN "" Up to $6,000 Sign-on&Retention Bonus CNA- $4,000 Sign-on&Retention Bonus We offer an excellent working environment, a competitive salary and benefits package and retention bonuses paid after year one and year two. Reserve your spot today at HAHVhiringevent.org.
MARGARETVILLE, NY
Daily Star

Morris Central School has the ...

Morris Central School has the following anticipated opening: Elementary Teacher Birth to 6th grade. NYS Teaching certification required; dual certification in Special Education preferred. Salary and benefits per MTA contract. Special Education Teacher Birth to 6th grade. NYS Teaching certification required: Students w/Disabilities B-6 preferred; Students w/Disabilities K-12 accepted. Salary and benefits per MTA contract. Please send letter of interest and resume by October 8, 2021, to: Judy Matson, District Clerk Morris Central School PO Box 40 Morris, NY 13808 EOE.
MORRIS, NY
Daily Star

Classifieds

Daily Star

ONC BOCES currently has the fo...

ONC BOCES currently has the following vacancies: Physical Therapist Special Education Teachers Licensed Teaching Assistants Teacher Aides School Psychologists Certified Nursing Assistant Instructor Practical Nursing Instructor Special Education Training Specialist Art Teacher Library Media Specialist English as a New Language Teacher Spanish Teacher Science Teacher Speech Teacher/SLP Please visit www.oncboces.org/jobs for a complete list of openings, job descriptions and application information. EOE.
JOBS
