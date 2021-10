US regulators on Tuesday revoked the authorization for China Telecom's American subsidiary to conduct business in the United States, citing "significant" national security risks. "China Telecom Americas' ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks by providing opportunities for China Telecom Americas, its parent entities, and the Chinese government to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications, which in turn allow them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States," the FCC said in a statement.

