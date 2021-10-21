International Family Tracing Casework Volunteer (Bristol)
We help families who have been separated by armed conflict, political upheaval, natural disaster or migration to get back in contact with each other.
Our casework volunteers sensitively interview people to collect detailed information and enter accurate records onto our database. This isn't always easy and there's lots to learn, so you will be shadowing caseworkers and training for about 6 to 12 months. When we are confident that you know the role inside out you will be able to do this on your own.
We'd like you to be able to volunteer:
- 6 hours a week
- Any days Monday to Friday (except Wednesdays)
- For 12 months
- Have access to a smartphone and computer if possible
It would be really helpful if you can speak another language, but this isn't essential.
We would be particularly interested to hear from you if you have experience of being a refugee or asylum seeker.
Health and Safety Statement
We take an individual approach to ensuring your safety.
We may ask you to complete a simple risk assessment. We will also have a conversation with you to discuss any restrictions that may still be in place in your region and identify any adjustments you may need.
More about this role
Volunteer role
International Family Tracing Casework Volunteer
Volunteer manager
BRC Manager
Where you will be based
Office
Why we want you
We are looking for empathetic casework volunteers who will use a professional approach to help separated families get back in contact. Knowing what happened to family members left behind or who have migrated around the world is vital. Our volunteers are there to help them reconnect.
Due to the intensity and complexity of parts of our services, it is essential that our casework volunteers work to the highest standards so that we can provide a safe, high quality and effective service. You will be comfortable working independently as well as part of a supportive team, working with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail and dealing with complex and personal information.
What you will be doing
- Leading sensitive and comprehensive conversations and interviews with people to find out about the family they are trying to contact
- Analysing the information given and using IFT service knowledge of the family's country to agree a plan of action
- Recording accurate and detailed case notes and completing 'tracing' forms
- Working sensitively with unaccompanied and separated children
- Carrying out local searches (in pairs) and research to find people in the UK
- Signposting to other organisations where appropriate
- Keeping the service casework management database up to date
The skills you need
- Strong written and verbal communication skills and empathetic about the situation and needs of refugees, asylum seekers and vulnerable migrants
- Emotionally resilient as you may need to deal with challenging or difficult situations
- Able to calmly support people who are in distress
- Previous experience of face to face client work or casework would be helpful
- Able to work independently as well as part of a team
- An ability to work in a multicultural environment
- Respect and follow our confidentiality policy
- Fluency in English; knowledge of another language would be helpful (particularly one used in current local refugee populations)
- IT literate and a willingness to learn and use the service casework management database
- Ideally able to commit to the role for at least 12 months and at least half a day per week
- Willing to complete a criminal record check
- Willing to commit to ongoing training and development
What's in it for you
- Meet new people and be part of a supportive and inclusive team
- A great opportunity to develop your existing skills and gain new ones
- All training and induction for the role (there is no charge for training)
- Reasonable pre-agreed travel expenses for the role including for attending training
- An opportunity to be part of the world's largest humanitarian organisation and the knowledge that you are making a difference to people's lives
Disclaimer
