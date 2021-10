While staffing shortages have plagued the long-term care industry for quite some time, the coronavirus pandemic has certainly shone a spotlight on the issue and worsened it. At the start of the pandemic, facilities were faced with the dilemma of whether to mandate vaccination for staff. Initially, facilities opted for a voluntary, incentive-based approach to encourage vaccinations. This was not only because the vaccines were still new but because of retention concerns. Facilities feared that mandating vaccines would lead to resignations, and the fear was not unfounded.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO