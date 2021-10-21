CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounders tie Colorado 1-1, clinch top-four playoff seed

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored his fifth goal in sixth games, and the Seattle Sounders tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a top-four seed in the MLS playoffs.

Seattle (17-6-7) sits six points ahead of Colorado (14-6-10) and Kansas City (15-7-7) in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Sounders host Sporting KC on Saturday.

Léo Chú set up Roldan’s tying goal in the 81st minute by dribbling to the edge of the 18-yard box and sending the ball across the goal for a sliding finish in traffic.

Colorado forward Dom Badji headed in Jack Price’s corner kick in the 66th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

