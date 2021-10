The Columbia Heights Cultural Festival held Sept. 25 was a centenary celebration put together entirely by volunteers, largely members of First Lutheran Church, the service organization HeightsNEXT, and members of Columbia Heights City government. The event was one of several commemorating Columbia Heights’ first century as a charter city, and Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula called the anniversary, “A time of reflection, not only for the past century but also for the native stewards of this land that our city is built upon.”

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO