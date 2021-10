LAKEWOOD — A crash on Route 9 Thursday night was the fourth involving a school bus in this township in recent weeks but police said the bus driver was not to blame. A southbound 2020 Dodge Challenger swerved onto the path of a northbound school bus after the Challenger was cut off by a 2019 Ford Expedition. The Expedition had been turning into the parking lot of a banquet hall, police said.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO