Lincoln Riley likes what he’s seen so far from Caleb Williams. But the challenge now is for Williams to build on his performances over the last two games. “He’s keeping it simple right now,” Riley said. “He's doing a good job of seeing it, and that needs to continue… You want to see it and I expected to see it. But at the same time, he's got to continue it. We say it a lot here, every week's a new challenge. It's great that he did it a few times against TCU. He needs to do it against Kansas.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO