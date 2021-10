Bethesda’s ID Software has not given up its support for the latest entry in the Doom franchise. DOOM Eternal has had multiple updates and content expansions in the past few years since its release. With the company at large continuing work on the upcoming Starfield, there have been very few announcements over the future of DOOM Eternal DLC. Yet, today they unveiled one of the latest updates coming to the title since the launch of DLC. This of course being the much-awaited horde mode that piles waves of enemies onto the player. While only providing a tease of the mode to come, Bethesda has relatively been working quickly to release this update for the spooky season. At the end of the trailer, the update is confirmed to launch with the 6.66 updates on October 26.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO