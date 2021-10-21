The Cadence Hotel selects BeyondTV for advanced guestroom entertainment and future-proof guest service compatibility
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the adoption of its BeyondTV content streaming and guest services solution by The Cadence hotel in Niagara Falls, New York. A recently opened boutique luxury property within walking distance...www.traveldailynews.com
