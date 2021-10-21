The Cadence Hotel selects BeyondTV for advanced guestroom entertainment and future-proof guest service compatibility

Dan Bell, a veteran of hospitality technology with over 20 years in the industry, has held leadership roles at NCR, Oracle Hospitality (previously MICROS Systems), and now Shiji—a global hospitality technology company that has risen to become one of the “big four” travel tech companies in the last decade. Shiji provides a range of solutions from hotel distribution through POS, PMS, activities solutions, and all the way to guest-facing applications and engagement solutions. As the SVP Americas of Shiji, Bell oversees every aspect of these solutions in the region—from Canada to Brazil. Since his arrival at the company in 2019, Shiji USA has grown from one to three offices and over 70 employees with customers including the likes of Marriott, IHG, Hyatt, Wyndham, Peninsula, Mandarin Oriental, Lowes, Omni, and thousands of other regional and independent properties. In total, Shiji serves over 37,000 hotels in the Americas alone and 91,000 globally.

