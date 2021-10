Saudi Arabia’s $500bn city of the future NEOM will be ready to welcome tourists and investors by 2024, according to the project’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr. NEOM is billed as ‘the land of the future’ and will be 33 times the size of New York City. It is being developed as part of the country’s attempts to diversify its economy away from oil.

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO