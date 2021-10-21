Hotelbeds enters preferred partnership with YaVas

PORTUGAL - Chapter 2 Events, one of India’s foremost luxury wedding planning firms, expands their operations to set up a satellite base in Portugal with Martinhal Family Hotels & Resorts. Based out of Delhi, the brand is known to organize larger-than-life Indian destination wedding experiences in countries such as Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Serbia, Oman, and UAE. Europe was the favoured region when it came to setting up a base to complement the interests of the large number of overseas Indians based across UK, the Middle East, Canada and US and to build on the increasing non-Indian clientele. Having a physical presence in Portugal has opened up a wide range of avenues across the European continent not just for family clientele, but for strategic partnerships as well.
