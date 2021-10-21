CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hotelbeds enters preferred partnership with YaVas

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMA, SPAIN – Hotelbeds the world’s leading bedbank, has today announced a preferred deal with YaVas, an OTA created by Volaris – the ultra-low-cost Mexican airline – that gives travellers the chance to find everything they need in one place and enjoy an unparalleled travel experience. YaVas is a...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Cape Resorts adds The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages to portfolio of managed properties

NEW YORK, NY – Cape Resorts announces its newest hospitality project in Eastern Long Island with the acquisition of The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages on Shelter Island, NY. The project is a partnership with the Petry family, which has owned and operated the hotel since 1961. Currently undergoing an extensive renovation, the waterfront hotel and its 16 private cottages are scheduled to open the summer of 2022.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

New international border openings set to accelerate lift in business travel

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Optimistic and tangible signs of recovery in the business travel sector could be seen over the past month. In the latest poll from TheGlobal Business Travel Association (GBTA), half (52%) of industry respondents reported more optimism compared to September. October also saw an increase to 66% of those polled who said their companies are allowing non-essential domestic business travel and, in a high for the year, 42% are now also allowing international travel, while more than half of suppliers (55%) say their bookings from corporate customers increased from last month.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Colombia#South America#Yavas#Palma#Ota#Volaris#Mexican#Core Commercial
TravelDailyNews.com

Travel for good: Tips for a sustainable UK staycation in preparation for COP26

As the world prepares to unite to tackle climate change later this week, small group tour operator Rabbie’s, is highlighting how Brits can holiday sustainably at home and identify the greenwashing from the eco-friendly initiatives that have real, positive impact. The travel industry is seeing an influx of green initiatives...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Monarch Air Group: How technology has maximized the private jet experience

The Fort Lauderdale-based private jet provider shares how technological advances have transformed the industry in the last decade. Executive aviation has a simple purpose: to maximize time and adapt to the needs of each passenger. These are also the expectations that every customer, new or experienced, has around the industry. And although the experience of flying in a private plane has changed thanks to more modern, fast, comfortable, and quiet aircraft, those expectations have been maintained over time.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

HeadsUp To Enter the NFT Marketplace with Major Global Partnership

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. announces a signed agreement with TOKONOMICA – a Madeira, Portugal based global leader in NFT technologies and marketplaces. This emerging global sector will create substantial asset value and revenue to the HeadsUp business model. Both Parties target an immediate progression into a formal business agreement with...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Airport partners with Ørsted to bring sustainable air travel to the UK

A partnership between Edinburgh Airport and renewable energy company Ørsted will set out plans to decarbonise the airport and rapidly accelerate the shift to sustainable air travel. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to map out steps to reduce emissions at Edinburgh Airport and meet its net zero by 2040 vision. It’s hoped it will provide a template for other airports around the world. The partnership will play an important part in Scotland’s Net Zero ambitions and will make the airport one of the most sustainable in the world through the use of green technologies, including new hydrogen-fuels produced at scale from offshore wind farms, to eliminate carbon emissions from Edinburgh Airport and the aircraft that operate from it.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TravelDailyNews.com

Jamaican Hotelier named new Carribean Hotel and Tourism Association President

MIAMI – Respected Caribbean hotelier Nicola Madden-Greig has been named the new president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). The award-winning Jamaican businesswoman was elevated to the position during CHTA’s Annual General Meeting last week. She will serve the final year of a two-year term vacated by Pablo Torres, who tendered his resignation as he assumed broader regional responsibilities with Hilton International.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Chapter 2 Events launches its European base in Portugal

PORTUGAL - Chapter 2 Events, one of India’s foremost luxury wedding planning firms, expands their operations to set up a satellite base in Portugal with Martinhal Family Hotels & Resorts. Based out of Delhi, the brand is known to organize larger-than-life Indian destination wedding experiences in countries such as Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Serbia, Oman, and UAE. Europe was the favoured region when it came to setting up a base to complement the interests of the large number of overseas Indians based across UK, the Middle East, Canada and US and to build on the increasing non-Indian clientele. Having a physical presence in Portugal has opened up a wide range of avenues across the European continent not just for family clientele, but for strategic partnerships as well.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Icelandic technology provider Dohop announces collaboration with Air Transat on Connectair by Air Transat

Dohop announced a new Dohop Interline service in collaboration with Air Transat that leverages the technology provider’s advanced offering. Connectair by Air Transat allows Air Transat passengers to purchase airline tickets to airports across Europe in one seamless transaction. Dohop’s API-based technology will provide Air Transat with a network of...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Incentive travel is back as SITE & SITE Foundation meet in-person in Paris with newly (re)formed SITE France Chapter

PARIS – Convening from the US, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Ireland and Poland, and with others joining virtually, the international boards of directors and trustees of SITE and SITE Foundation concluded 3 days of in-person meetings in Paris, hosted by ACCOR at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel and The Molitor Paris M Gallery. These were the first in-person board meetings for both organisations since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, and provided the perfect platform for future planning, as the business events industry re-opens and incentive travel programs resume.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

U.S. Virgin Islands is the first American destination to woo Danish travelers

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – The first American destination delegation to personally welcome Danish travelers back to the United States since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic is reporting a successful in-market experience, chock full of possibilities. On the heels of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ visit to Milan, Italy for the World...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Air 4 All set to transform air travel for passengers with reduced mobility

PriestmanGoode, Flying Disabled and SWS Certification have unveiled Air 4 All, a system that aims to revolutionise air travel for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) by enabling powered wheelchair users to remain in their own wheelchair for the entire journey. The patented design allows airlines to increase access for passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

G Adventures celebrates 1,000 trips departing as booking window shortens

Last week, G Adventures celebrated its 1,000th tour departure - with not one, but 11 trips departing to coincide with the milestone departure date. It also recorded its shortest booking window since the pandemic, with people booking on average five months prior to departure compared to four months pre-Covid. To...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Ethiopian Airlines partners with Aero HygenX for deployment of autonomous UV-C disinfecting solution

Ethiopian Airlines Group and Aero HygenX executives, inventors of RAY – an autonomous aircraft sanitization robot – signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining a plan for fleetwide deployment and regional marketing of Aero HygenX’s autonomous UV-C light disinfecting robot. The signing of this MoU marks a first foray into the African market for Aero HygenX, a Canadian technology company taking aviation by storm with its safe, efficient, and chemical free solution designed for aircraft cabins and rail cars. Ethiopian Airlines has become the first African carrier to roll out the new technology that takes aviation safety to the next level. It is the intent of the two parties to establish local final assembly capabilities for Aero HygenX’s autonomous UV-C disinfecting robot “RAY”, thus creating local employment opportunities and expediting rollout of the chemical-free, pathogen-killing solution for Ethiopian Airlines. The MoU further sets out to foster exchange of expertise and ideas between Aero HygenX and the Ethiopian Airlines Innovation Hub, which leads all innovation activities across Ethiopian Airlines. The purpose of the Innovation Hub collaboration is to further optimize the product and determine where else in the retravel chain, and indeed the wider region, Aero HygenX’s leading disinfection technology can be useful.
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Lab Notes: NFlection names new CEO; Immunocore enters into cancer drug partnership

This week's Philadelphia-area life sciences news includes a Wayne biopharmaceutical company hiring a new CEO; a cancer drug partnership that targets Canada, Central Eastern Europe and Israel; and an upgrade for a medical device used to treat depression. Here's the roundup:. NFlection Therapeutics. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TravelDailyNews.com

Travel tech company Holidu acquires holiday rental platform

MUNICH - The travel tech company Holidu, headquartered in Munich, announces that it has taken over holiday home platform Spain-Holiday and merged the business with its subsidiary Bookiply. All of the companies involved have set themselves the goal of making the search and booking of holiday rentals as easy as possible. The new deal writes a new chapter for the holiday home market in Spain, with numerous benefits for homeowners and travellers.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy