Peakwork: Leisure travel flight bookings via direct booking connectivity to Lufthansa Group continue to increase

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUSSELFDORF - More and more tour operators are using Peakwork technology for direct flight bookings with the Lufthansa Group. Leisure Travel booking volumes via the Lufthansa Group airlines’ Direct NDC API have increased dramatically in recent months. Using the Lufthansa Group airlines’ Direct NDC API, partners can access exclusive offers, including...

