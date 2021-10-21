Davidson Hospitality Group names Rick Colangelo Executive Vice President of Pivot Lifestyle Vertical
ATLANTA – Davidson Hospitality Group has newly appointed Rick Colangelo to head its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot, which encompasses independent and soft brand properties in 15 states throughout the U.S. As Executive Vice President, Colangelo is responsible for driving the overall success and bottom-line results for the premier hospitality management company’s...www.traveldailynews.com
