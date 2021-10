“We’re loving nature to death.”That’s the problem with the state of travel at the moment, says Responsible Travel’s founder and CEO, Justin Francis.Too many leisure travel tours are putting pressure on the wildlife, he says, on top of the carbon emissions of flights and impact of excursions and stays on local biodiversity.“In some of Kenya’s game parks, the overcrowding of safari vehicles is disturbing the breeding patterns of the cheetahs, for instance,” says Francis. “Even around the UK’s coast, we have a lot of responsible whale watching, but we have some cowboys whose only goal is to get as close...

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO