Pittsburgh, PA

Progressives vs. independent contractors

Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being a politician all his life, and never having worked in a blue-collar job, President Joe Biden declared, “I’m a union man,” when he announced his presidential campaign at a Teamsters union hall in Pittsburgh in April 2019. What our president really loves is big government and political...

Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFOX 14

A look inside the proposed tax on billionaires

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats are looking for money from the very highest earners with a billionaires' tax that would help raise revenue for President Joe Biden's social spending plan. Reports of the proposal emerged after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not support raising certain taxes on corporations or...
U.S. POLITICS
Business
TIME

It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Democrats mull tax on assets of US billionaires

US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan. The social spending plan is one of two bills Biden has proposed that have become planks of his presidency, the other being an infrastructure proposal worth around $1.2 trillion.
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

The anti-filibuster effort is winning

The filibuster took another small-but-significant step last week toward what some experts believe is its inevitable demise. President Biden, in a CNN town hall, expressed an openness to getting rid of it for narrow issues — specifically the debt ceiling and voting rights. The evidence is pretty clear that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform

The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default. The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December. The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support. But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.
U.S. POLITICS
Amarillo Globe-Times

Jackson: Fighting back against federal government illegal vaccine mandate

Last month, Joe Biden announced his most brazen attempt yet to shred our freedoms with his authoritarian COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Under his proposal, federal employees and individuals who work at a business with more than 100 employees must get vaccinated or they will be fired from their job. This would apply to over two-thirds of the American workforce. Obviously, I am vehemently opposed to this unconstitutional overreach. The bottom line is this: your health decisions are between you and your doctor, not between you and Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
