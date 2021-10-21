Charlotte Hornets 123, Indiana Pacers 122

The Charlotte Hornets have recently been defeated by the Boston Celtics, despite the best efforts of sophomore point guard LaMelo Ball, who put up 25 points on the loss, while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. While the game did go into overtime. LaMelo Ball had a particularly nasty stepback...
THE STORY: This has to be the strangest start time that I can remember. 6:00 pm? Sure. 5:30... that’s 6:30 east coast time, which never happens. Anyway, the Mavericks are only without Reggie Bullock, so Dallas should run away with it as the Hornets are missing Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier. It’s always worth watching how much Luka Doncic plays.
Malcolm Brogdon has been solid in his first two seasons with the Indiana Pacers but now the pressure is on him to help lead them back to the playoffs. With a ton of talent around him, Brogdon has to stay healthy and play at a high level after an offseason full of trade rumors.
Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves, examine what still needs to be done before opening night, and look ahead to what the 2021/22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Indiana Pacers.
It is still early but the preseason has not brought great results for the Indiana Pacers as a shooting team. Through three exhibitions, the Pacers have shot just 32-of-108 from deep, good for 29.6 percent. That has to improve over the course of the regular season if they stand any chance of competing in the East.
The Charlotte Hornets open their season on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. After a rocky preseason with blowout losses and an abundance of injuries, the Hornets are back healthy right in time for the season opener, which included Gordon Hayward’s battle with COVID-19.
Spread: Hornets -2 2 Star play on the Pacers covering: The Pacers ran the Hornets off the floor in last year's play-in game for the playoffs. Although it's a new year with new faces on both sides, I believe the Pacers have a deeper bench that will help propel them to victory on Wednesday night. Forget taking the points, sprinkle a little on the money line here for Indiana.
Finishing touches were put on his pregame warm-up routine. The final flick of his left wrist is done, testing out his stroke for the night. Head down and focused while strolling to the opposite end of the court, bound for the Charlotte Hornets’ locker room, Miles Bridges hears an unmistakable voice cutting through the din in the arena that temporarily stops him in his tracks. Within a nanosecond, he peers to his left, scans about halfway up into the lower bowl’s stands and spots the person responsible for the screaming those two words that stop just about any male once they are uttered.
An impressive first half turned sour in the second for the Indiana Pacers, losing to the Charlotte Hornets by one point in their season opener. The Pacers dominated the game through 24 minutes, outscoring the Hornets 75-59. Good times continued into the third, as they expanded their lead to 21 early in the third.
What: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs Indiana Pacers (0-0) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets should a thank you letter to the NBA for giving them a chance to redeem themselves against the Pacers on opening night. If you forgot, the Hornets 2020-21 season was ended by the Pacers in embarrassing fashion. They gave up 40 points in the first quarter and trailed by double figures for the final 44 minutes and 18 seconds of the contest.
Is Mason Plumlee better at playing basketball than he raps? That is the question Charlotte Hornets fans are asking themselves as the regular season nears. Coming off the best season of his career Plumlee was traded to Charlotte along with the 32nd pick for the 57th pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
The Pacers tip off the 2021-22 NBA regular season on the road in Charlotte where they face the Hornets on Wednesday night. The matchup immediately puts the effectiveness of the Myles Turner/Domantas Sabonis pairing to the test as they try to make it work once again, this time under their third coach, Rick Carlisle. The two centers may begin the game against a center-less Hornets team if PJ Washington does indeed start instead of Mason Plumlee. Regardless, the Pacers should have a front court advantage if Turbonis can make if work.
The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Charlotte Hornets 18, Cleveland Cavaliers 22 (Q1 03:08) Also…you can read about #Cavs Kevin Pangos living his NBA dream here. cleveland.com/cavs/2021/10/k… – 7:28 PM. James Plowright @British_Buzz. That Oubre 3 was the first real time all...
In an action-packed Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets (2-0) visit the Brooklyn Nets (1-1). The game will tip at 4 p.m. ET and will be held at the Barclays Center. Below, we look at the Hornets at Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The...
The amount of space between the signature red sneakers on LaMelo Ball’s feet and the 3-point arc is growing with each game, defying the skeptics’ predictions. Give the Charlotte Hornets star guard enough room by sagging off defensively and it’s almost a sure bet he’s going to hoist a long-distance jumper. He’s that confident. Any lingering reluctance is gone and he’s making them at an eye-popping rate.
During their red-hot franchise-record start, the Charlotte Hornets’ depth had been challenged. An ankle injury kept leading scorer Terry Rozier out for two of their first three games, just as it did in Monday night’s tilt with Boston. PJ Washington was sidelined, too, incapable of playing due to knee right knee discomfort sustained a night earlier in Brooklyn. Juggling the absences is something coach James Borrego has been forced to navigate, and the Hornets have found ways to overcome it with the interchangeable pieces.
The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Spectrum Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
