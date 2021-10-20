Golf World Top 100: Best Golf Courses in Continental Europe

In this second in a series of articles featuring profiles of some of the many interesting and dynamic men and women serving as course raters for Golfweek’s Best, architectural panelist, long-time rater and prize-winning author Dr. Jim Hansen (First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong; A Difficult Par: Robert Trent Jones Sr. and the Making of Modern Golf) chats with Dr. Sanjay Shah, M.D., of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Born and raised in New Delhi, India, Shah played cricket growing up and only became familiar with golf after moving to the United States and watching the sport on TV. Since then Shah, a nephrologist with over 30 years of experience treating kidney diseases, has become one of America’s most incurably passionate golfers.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO