Princeton and MIT gene-editing pioneers uncover clues for improving CRISPR and other tools

By Angus Liu
FierceBiotech
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene-editing technologies such as CRISPR have shown promise as both research tools and therapies for a range of diseases. But existing tools don’t always alter the genome as intended, and they can cause unwanted and potentially dangerous mutations. To better understand the mechanisms behind gene editing, scientists at Princeton...

www.fiercebiotech.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Crispr#Dna Replication#Gene#Princeton University#Cell#Crispr Cas9#Harvard#Cas12a
