LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS) — Despite the setbacks, the $33.4 million I-25/University Ave Construction Project nears completion as construction enters final weeks. “Substantially complete means all the project items are actually completed. We don’t have any need for any other real lane closures," said Ami Evans the New Mexico Department of Transportation said. “We did now add two off-ramps and two on-ramps as well as access straight from Triviz onto the other side of Triviz instead of going around through the stoplight like it used to have. It’s got two roundabouts that speed up traffic for Pan Am events.”

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO