October APACT Talk with SFCC: Return Back to Campus

It’s no secret that the student body is composed of a spectrum of students who come from different backgrounds of privilege. The ways in which the last year has impacted students on campus ranges drastically. Whether that means your only option was living with seven other family members in a house constantly buzzing and with no privacy, or having the ability to study and take classes in a quiet space alone without distraction, students lived very different lives at home during the pandemic. Some of us had to find jobs in order to help support our families, while money wasn’t a concern for others. Sure, we receive the occasional email or two from the school acknowledging the events going on, but other than that, many students were left to fend for themselves and figure things out as they go, such as financial aid, food support, housing, mental health resources and more. Most of us couldn’t rely on the little aid the school offered. As if we needed more stressors, many of us, specifically the BIPOC community on campus, also had to face the reality of what was going on in this country.

