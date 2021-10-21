CPET Seminar: Making Introductory STEM Courses Equitable for Students of all Backgrounds

Clarkson welcomed local 7-12th grade students and teachers from Norwood-Norfolk, Harrisville, Heuvelton, Colton-Pierrepont, and Brasher Falls. to campus for STEM enrichment this October. The middle school students kicked off the Game On Challenge, designed to spark interest in computer science and foster creativity. Using the Scratch software platform developed at MIT, students played a simulated game of Corn Hole with a focus on launch angles and projectile motion. Then, they stepped back and considered what went into designing a fun, realistic video game. The Game On Challenge asks students to design and program a series of video games using an amusement park theme and use storytelling to pitch their ideas. The winner gets an iPad but more importantly will have leveled up through a range of programming activities, building computational thinking, problem-solving, and modeling skills along the way. Graduate students Joe Judge (Computer Science), Feddie Amoah-Darko (Mathematics) and undergraduate helper Sam Weinberg from the STEM Ed Living Learning Community developed and led the activity.
