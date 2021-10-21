CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Medical Engineering Seminar-Dr. Hirotake Komatsu

 5 days ago

Bridging between clinic and engineering: development of oxygen-transporting mesh for cell transplantation. Cell transplantation has excellent treatment potential for restoring lost function by the transplanted cells with the desired function. Pancreatic islets, ~150 µm spherical micro-organs in the native pancreas containing insulin-producing beta cells, play a critical role in regulating glucose...

www.caltech.edu

scitechdaily.com

COVID Vaccine Dosing “Mistake” Leads to Surprising Discovery

Study warrants a re-evaluation of current vaccine trial protocols for SARS-CoV-2, other diseases. A dosing error made during an AstraZeneca-University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial has led to a new dosage finding in mice, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. During the AstraZeneca-Oxford trial, some human participants erroneously received a...
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Women in Medtech 2021: Sarah Ehrlich, Argon Medical Devices Sustaining Mechanical Engineer

Sarah Ehrlich, sustaining mechanical engineer at Argon Medical Devices, holds a B.S in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler. “My parents knew I would become an engineer before I did,” she said. “Growing up, I was the big sister who put back together whatever my younger siblings decided to tear apart. I started as an English major in college with aspirations of becoming a journalist. However, I grew bored and desired something more challenging, where I could make an impact, help solve problems, and improve someone’s quality of life. That is when my dad suggested engineering. I switched programs and knew that this was where I am supposed to be. Fast forward and I am a part of the CIP Team (Sustaining Engineering) where I have the privilege of working on projects which improve product quality, grow the company’s portfolio, and solve challenges related to new product launches or ongoing design changes.”
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Dr. Jordan Borrell, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Borrell's presentation is titled "Phantom Limb Training for an Amputee after Targeted Muscle Reinnervation Surgery." Targeted muscle reinnervation surgery (TMR) involves the coaptation of amputated nerves to nearby motor nerve branches with the purpose of...
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Earthquake sequence simulations with fault zone fluid flow, pore pressure evolution, and viscoelasticity. Earthquakes and aseismic slip are typically modeled by coupling elasticity and fault friction, but here we describe the rich set of behaviors that arise when accounting for additional processes. We account for fault zone fluid flow and permeability evolution from healing and sealing processes in the hundreds of years between earthquakes and cracking during earthquakes. Even with steady fluid input into the system, this leads to fault valving, the cyclic build-up and release of fluid overpressure (and consequent changes in fault strength), which influence earthquake nucleation and rupture propagation. We also show how fluids ascending from the base of faults can drive aseismic slip transients. Additionally, we explore the transition from localized frictional sliding in the upper crust to distributed viscous flow in the lower crust, examining the role of shear heating and changes in effective viscosity and their influence on earthquake behavior. Accounting for these additional processes brings earthquake simulations much closer to reality, allowing greater consistency with experimental and geologic constraints on fault zone structure and dynamics.
caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

Hybrid -- To Join via Zoom -- NOTE: Unusual venue - 304 Cahill. Gravitational waves (GWs) are reshaping our understanding of the universe, and the more exciting discoveries are yet to come. In the next observing runs we will observe hundreds to thousands of events per year at increasingly higher redshifts, opening unique opportunities to test our cosmological model. In this talk I will focus on how this coming data could help probing gravity and dark energy, and what new information GW lensing will provide. In the first part of the talk I will describe how, without the need for electromagnetic counterparts or galaxy catalogs, the study of the binary black hole mass distribution can constrain LCDM and Einstein's gravity. Moreover, I will show that black hole mergers are also promising laboratories to bound GW interactions with other cosmological fields leading to waveform distortions and echoes. In the second part, I will discuss current searches for strongly lensed GWs and the importance of the GW phase measurement in this identification. Observing GW lensed events will allow us to probe the matter distribution in the universe and further constrain the laws of gravity. In both parts of the talk I will emphasize the important role of next generation ground- and space-based detectors.
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Tracing Dynamical Evolution of Planetary Systems: From Protoplanets to Young and Mature Planetary Systems. Dynamical tracers of planets, such as their eccentricity, inclination, orbital obliquity, and spin rate, can be used to constrain and refine planet formation and evolution processes. I will begin the talk with mature planetary systems and show how the eccentricity and stellar obliquity of Warm Jupiters, giant planets with orbital periods of 8–200 days, can be used to constrain their origin channels. Using a catalog of Warm Jupiters discovered by TESS, we find Warm Jupiters are likely coming from multiple origin channels. I will then move on to younger planetary systems and discuss how debris disks can be used as a probe of young planetary system architectures. I will show if/how hidden planets could compromise our interpretation of the detected/assumed planet's properties. In most system configurations, fortunately, the debris disk feature is dominated by a single planet. Lastly, I will talk about protoplanets and how giant planets accrete via their circumplanetary disks, reflecting on their spin rates. For a weakly magnetized planet, I will show the maximum spin rate the planet can reach is regulated by its circumplanetary disk's boundary layer and the maximum value is only about 60–80% of the planet's breakup rate, in contrast to the classical picture.
caltech.edu

Discrete Analysis Seminar

Point-box incidences and logarithmic density of semilinear graphs. Zarankiewicz's problem in graph theory asks to determine for each n and k the largest possible number of edges |E| in a K_{k,k}-free bipartite graph G = (V_1, V_2; E) with |V_1|+|V_2|=n. Using polynomial partitioning among other tools, Fox, Pach, Sheffer, Suk, and Zahl established that semialgebraic graphs enjoy stronger bounds than the usual Kovari-Sos-Turan bounds for general graphs; this provides an abstract setting for the Szemerédi-Trotter theorem and related incidence bounds. We obtain even stronger bounds for semilinear graphs, demonstrate that these are close to being optimal, and apply them to show that the number of incidences between points and boxes with axis parallel sides on the plane whose incidence graph is K_{k,k}-free is almost linear. I will also discuss how these results are related to the notion of modularity in model theory. (Joint with Abdul Basit, Artem Chernikov, Sergei Starchenko, and Terence Tao).
caltech.edu

CMX Lunch Seminar

Machine Learning for Scientific Discovery, with Examples in Fluid Mechanics. This work describes how machine learning may be used to develop accurate and efficient nonlinear dynamical systems models for complex natural and engineered systems. We explore the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) algorithm, which identifies a minimal dynamical system model that balances model complexity with accuracy, avoiding overfitting. This approach tends to promote models that are interpretable and generalizable, capturing the essential "physics" of the system. We also discuss the importance of learning effective coordinate systems in which the dynamics may be expected to be sparse. This sparse modeling approach will be demonstrated on a range of challenging modeling problems in fluid dynamics, and we will discuss how to incorporate these models into existing model-based control efforts. Because fluid dynamics is central to transportation, health, and defense systems, we will emphasize the importance of machine learning solutions that are interpretable, explainable, generalizable, and that respect known physics.
wamc.org

Medical Monday 10/18/21: Sleep disorders with Dr. Boris Medarov

Millions of Americans suffer from sleep disorders. Not getting enough sleep can do more damage than just making a person tired. We'll talk about the many different kinds of sleep disorders and the latest treatments with Dr. Boris Medarov. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Towards Many-Body Quantum Simulations of Interacting Bosons in Circuit QED. Abstract: Circuit QED permits exquisite control of the quantum states of microwave photons in superconducting resonators. It is also now possible to make QND measurements of photon number and do complete state tomography on individual resonators as well as pairs of entangled resonators. This experimental progress will put the construction of many-body bosonic simulators within reach in the near future. This talk will survey the current state-of-the-art in experiment and present some theoretical proposals for realization of the boson Hubbard model and the fractional quantum Hall effect for microwave photons. I will also present recent experimental results on efficient boson sampling to predict the Franck-Condon optical spectra of vibrating triatomic molecules.
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Coloured Jones and Alexander polynomials unified through Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. The theory of quantum invariants started with the Jones polynomial and continued with the Reshetikhin-Turaev algebraic construction of link invariants. In this context, the quantum group Uq(sl(2)) leads to the sequence of coloured Jones polynomials, which contains the original Jones polynomial. Dually, the quantum group at roots of unity gives the sequence of coloured Alexander polynomials. We construct a unified topological model for these two sequences of quantum invariants. More specifically, we define certain homology classes given by Lagrangian submanifolds in configuration spaces. Then, we prove that the Nth coloured Jones and Nth coloured Alexander invariants come as different specialisations of a state sum (defined over 3 variables) of Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. As a particular case, we see both Jones and Alexander polynomials from the same intersection pairing in a configuration space.
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

I will discuss recent work on a Hayden & Preskill like setup for both maximally chaotic and sub- maximally chaotic quantum field theories. We act on the vacuum with an operator in a Rindler like wedge R and transfer a small subregion I of R to the other wedge. The chaotic scrambling dynamics of the QFT Rindler time evolution reveals the information in the other wedge. The holographic dual of this process involves a particle excitation falling into the bulk and crossing into the entanglement wedge of the complement to r = R\I. I will discuss computations of various quantum information measures on the boundary that tell us when the particle has entered this entanglement wedge. In a maximally chaotic theory, these measures indicate a sharp transition where the particle enters the wedge exactly when the insertion is null separated from the quantum extremal surface for r. For sub-maximally chaotic theories, we find a smoothed crossover at a delayed time given in terms of the smaller Lyapunov exponent and dependent on the time-smearing scale of the probe excitation. The information quantities that we will consider include the full vacuum modular energy R\I as well as the fidelity between the state with the particle and the state without. Along the way, I will discuss a new explicit formula for the modular Hamiltonian of two intervals in an arbitrary 1+1 dimensional CFT to leading order in the small cross ratio limit. I will also give an explicit calculation of the Regge limit of the modular flowed chaos correlator and find examples which do not saturate the modular chaos bound. I will discuss the extent to which our results reveal properties of the target of the probe excitation as a "stringy quantum extremal surface" or simply quantify the probe itself thus giving a new approach to studying the notion of longitudinal string spreading. Finally, if time allows, I will discuss upcoming work on the existence of quantum extremal surfaces in the bulk dual of the SYK model which are associated to a subset of SYK spins.
caltech.edu

Berkeley-Caltech-Stanford Joint Number Theory Seminar

We prove, in this joint work with Maksym Radziwill, a 1978 conjecture of S. Patterson (conditional on the Generalised Riemann hypothesis) concerning the bias of cubic Gauss sums. This explains a well-known numerical bias in the distribution of cubic Gauss sums first observed by Kummer in 1846. There are two...
ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years, neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
caltech.edu

CMI Seminar: Pan Xu

Sample-Efficient Nonconvex Optimization Algorithms for Machine Learning Talk. Nonconvex optimization plays a central role in modern machine learning. How to design data-efficient optimization algorithms that have a low sample complexity while enjoying a fast convergence at the same time remains a pressing and challenging research question. In this talk, I will discuss the sample efficiency of stochastic gradient-based algorithms for solving nonconvex optimization problems. I will first introduce first-order optimization algorithms that achieve improved sample efficiency by using variance reduction techniques. Then I will show that these variance reduction techniques can be used to develop sample-efficient algorithms for policy optimization problems in reinforcement learning.
wamc.org

Medical Monday 10/25/21: Radiation Oncology with Dr. Duncan Savage

Dr. Duncan Savage is is the chief of radiation oncology at St. Peter’s Hospital. He joins to talk with you about a variety of cancer-related topics, including targeted breast cancer treatment, HPV-related cancers in both men and women, oral, head and neck cancers, and more. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
wvpublic.org

WVU Researchers Using Artificial Intelligence To Help Diagnose Those With Autism

West Virginia University researchers are using artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to help diagnose people with autism. The program is aimed at more easily identifying phenotypes related to Autism Spectrum Disorder. These phenotypes are noticeable traits or characteristics a person with ASD might have. “Autism phenotyping is something we...
